Bollywood has a lot of DIVAs who are ruling hearts even after working for decades. These DIVAs have been putting their best fashion foot forward at events and giving a tough fight to the new gen and star kids. Just recently, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan's bridal photoshoot for House of Masaba. And tonight, we also saw Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora making fans go gaga. Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also spotted in the city but the former ladies stole the show.

Aarya 3 actress Sushmita Sen looks stunning at the OTT fest

Sushmita Sen attended the OTT fest today and the gorgeous beauty looked ravishing in a wrap-around dress cinched near the torso with pearls. The gown had shoulder pads that only alleviated her tall frame. Sushmita was as graceful as ever. She carried herself with such panache and you could not help but admire her.

Check out Sushmita Sen's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora goes sheer for OTT fest

When it is Malaika Arora, you can only think about the best. She is a total DIVA and would never disappoint with her outfits. The way, Malla carries herself, the very air around her smells glamour. All eyes veer towards her and her curvaceous frame. Malaika is also known for adding shock value to the outfit. The actress wore a sheer number with blue tassels. She opted for a wet hair look and looks gorgeous indeed.

Watch the video of Malaika Arora here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this entertainment news video of Janhvi Kapoor here:

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted at events in the city

Janhvi Kapoor also attended the OTT Fest in the city. While Janhvi's makeup was spot-on, her outfit seemed not that up to the mark. Having seen Janhvi at events, the youngster is known to be a show stealer. But her mocha-coloured body-hugging gown fell flat in front of her beauty. On the other hand, we have Ananya Panday who attended the premiere of Ganapath starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The Liger beauty looked stunning in a figure-hugging black dress and black stiletto boots. While she looked pretty breathtaking, the gorgeous DIVAs, Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora grabbed the attention a lot more. Do not think of this as a comparison but the experience here speaks volumes, we would say.

Watch the videos of Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

