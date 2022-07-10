Malaika Arora trolled for latest appearance in saree; netizens say, ’Too much powder aunty’

Malaika Arora looked tuned it a white saree as she geared up for an event held in Mumbai. The former actress looked very hot diva in that white saree and left her fans impressed with her uber-sexy look. While her fans are going gaga over her hot avatar, the trollers attack the actress for putting too much foundation and powder on her face. Malaika's fair make-up attempt has bought her a lot of criticism online. Well. Malaika is the soft target for trolls, she gets slammed for anything and everything she does or doesn't. The actress is trolled for her clothes, fitness, boyfriend, and everything else she does on earth. But does that affect her? NO!

Malaika often gives back to the trolls in style

Malaika who always faces trolling often gives back to them in style. And during one of the interactions with the media when asked the 46-year-old about being age-shamed, boyfriend-shamed, outfit shamed and more. She had said, "If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that."

Recently the woman s massively trolled for her sheer dress at Farhan Akhtar and 's wedding party and she slammed the trollers by calling them hypocrites and said that if west women wear it, they love it and if we try something like this they start giving us unfair tags. Malaika you are truly a rockstar, she never lets the negativity affect her by the faceless people