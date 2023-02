Malaika Arora never stays away from media attention. She has always grabbed headlines for her fashion outfits to gym workouts. Shutterbugs have papped her multiple times outside the gym and at the airport. Time and again she has been trolled for some or the other reasons. Recently, she faced the wrath of trolls again after being seen at the airport on Valentine's day. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen: Here’s how celebs celebrated Valentine's Day

Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport in a red athleisure and made heads turn. She was seen entering and checking in at the airport while her bodyguard hold her bags and mug. A video of the same went viral on social media and netizens' attention went to her bodyguard. The guy was seen taking out belongings including her bags and coffee mug from the car while Malaika walked freehand. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood stars who have turned 'Sharks' and invested in startups

This came to the notice of people who didn’t like the scene. Netizens are upset with the poor act of Malaika making her bodyguard hold her stuff behind as she walks freely. While some praised the actress for her perfect look some trolled her for letting her bodyguard carry her belongings. This is not the first time Malaika Arora has been trolled. People have made fun of her for her looks, duck walk, and more.

Also Read - Malaika Arora's tryst with trolls: From her walking style to ageing – 7 most absurd reasons why the beauty got trolled online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Valentines’s day, she shared a lovely picture with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories she uploaded an adorable black and white picture with her boyfriend and captioned it “my forever valentine”. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor too shared a mushy romantic picture with Malaika as Valentine’s day post. The couple is seen posing for the camera as Arjun hugged Malaika who is seen holding a drink. Sharing the picture the Gunday actor wished Malaika Arora a happy Valentine’s day with a red heart emoji and added the song Rehna Tu in the background.