Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebs around. The model and host is famous across generations. She is also one of the most spotted celebs around. A few video has come of her in the Bandra neighbourhood. It looks like she was headed for a meeting in a building. An auto rickshaw driver wants to get a picture with her. Well, many of us want to look reasonably decent when posing with a celebrity. The guy also wanted to set his hair a bit before that click. But Malaika Arora looked in a hurry and just walked inside. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and more divas who dared to wear the risquest outfits in recent times and totally slayed [VIEW PICS]

Take a look at Malaika Arora's video with an auto-rickshaw driver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOT IMPRESSED WITH MALAIKA ARORA

Excessive exposure to paparazzi has made celebs a lot more open to scrutiny. People were not impressed with the actress. They felt that she could have waited for two more minutes. After all, getting a pic with a celeb is a memory of a lifetime for many ordinary Bollywood lovers. A person commented, "She could have waited. Everyone wants to look good. And Bollywood is because of fans. If no fans they won’t get this importance. So they should respect there fans love as well." Another one said she took revenge for all customers who were denied a ride. Take a look at the comments... Also Read - When Malaika Arora REACTED to her infamous duck walk saying 'If I have a tight b**t where I can serve a seven-course meal...' [WATCH VIDEO]

Also Read - Malaika Arora reigns as a queen on the ramp in a stunning steamy pink outfit [Watch Video]

MALAIKA ARORA IS UNBOTHERED QUEEN

The actress has said that trolling does not bother her. She said that she has learnt to brush off the negativity. The lady has been in the news for her affair with . Malaika Arora said that marriage will happen in due time when they feel like it. She said she likes to keep things spontaneous and not plan too much.