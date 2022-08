Malaika Arora recently opened up on her bond with her girl gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others. The actress turned emotional while boasting about how much they mean to her. In her recent interview, Malaika Arora opened up about her accident that occurred a couple of months ago. It was shocking indeed and the actress shared the reactions of her besties - Kareena, Karisma, Amrita and others after they heard about her accident. Also Read - Malaika Arora gives fashion cops a run for their money; looks sizzling hot in pink co-ord set [View Pics]

Malaika Arora shares deets about her bond with her girl gang

Malaika recalled that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and the rest of her girl gang were very upset after learning about her accident. They'd come home every day after she returned from the hospital to check on her and cheer her up. Malaika Arora revealed that her gal pals made sure that she was taken care of and was doing fine. "They would pamper me and make me laugh," Malla shared. She added their (Bebo, Lolo, Amu and others') love, presence and prayers gave her strength and helped her get back on her feet soonest. "My girl gang is my life," the actress said while talking about how grateful she felt about them being in her life. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday and more; Meet the most GLAMOROUS BFF gangs of Bollywood

Malaika wants to gift Kareena, Karisma and Amrita a girl gang show

Malla, Bebo and their girl gang always make it to the entertainment news. Malaika praised Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora saying that they are all incredible women and strong. They all have common interests and their focal point in life surrounds around their mother and families. While gushing Malaika said that she would love to gift them a show. "If I had it my way, I would have gifted the four of us a show, which would be as lively and unapologetic as we are," she said, reports Hindustan Times. Also Read - Malaika Arora sets the internet on fire in a plunging neckline, high-slit gown; netizens say, 'Damn it's hot' [View Pics]

While talking about her bond with Kareena-Karisma who are sisters and her-Amrita, Malaika Arora shared that their likes and dislikes are quite similar but the one thing that they have in common is their love for food.