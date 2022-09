Malaika Arora is one of the most fashionable divas out there. She wears what she wants to wear without caring for what others might feel about it. Malaika Arora was seen in Bandra in a white silk oversized shirt from Balenciaga. The fashionista and entrepreneur teamed it with black boots. The white silk shirt with the Balenciaga logo is priced at close to USD 1, 200. Malaika Arora is a huge fan of oversized shirts. She teams them with shorts, or accessorizes it with a broad belt. She has said that her style is a mix of chic and street style, and this look is up her alley. We have seen in a similar look of late. Also Read - Amrita Arora OUTDOES sis Malaika Arora as she flaunts her curvy legs in casual shorts [View Pics]

As expected, some netizens trolled her asking if she had forgotten to wear the bottoms. Others asked if the shirt belonged to . Malaika Arora is unfazed by the comments on her dressing. She has said that she loves the style of and but feels that Indian public is not very receptive towards seeing local women dress like that. She feels they are okay with westerners doing it but have double standards when it comes to locals.

Malaika Arora has been in the news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. They have not spoken about when they did marry. The hunk said he was worried for her son before they went public. Malaika Arora is also dabbling in various lifestyle and wellness industries. The actress who does yoga daily is setting fashion and body goals on a daily basis.