Malaika Arora is right now shining high with her latest show Moving In With Malaika which is an absolute hit. And in the latest episode, we witnessed how Malaika showed her personal life and her bonding with her family, especially her son Arhaan. And the mother and son du surprised the fans and they are more of buddies. In the promo shared by Malaika, we can witness how Arhaan Khan is all cool and peaks about her mom's crop that he compared with a table napkin. Malaika Arora was stunned by Arhaan's comments and chose to not react much. While is also seen joining the family dinner where she complains to Malaika for commenting on her marital status and she went a bit far. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and more divas' hottest party looks

Watch the video of Malaika Arora REACTS when her son Arhaan mocks her outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Amrita Arora is also seen angrily walking off from the dinning table all this left Malaika a tad bit surprised. Malaika Arora in her standup had spoken about her divorce and how people love trolling her outfits and more. She even said that they are jealous that she looks like a diva at this age and they cannot, Malaika even took dig at her sister saying that she is the smart one and saying that she got a rich husband and she is doing standups. Amrita hooted for her sister at tat time, but felt bad about t and expressed her displeasure on the same as per the promo. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's economy class flight gets judged by netizens? Here's a look at celebs who faced social media scrutiny for bizarre reasons

Malaika Arora has been one of the most talked about actress in the tinsel town, she has been in news for her relationship with Bollywood actor . The actress has taken all the trolling with the pinch of the salt and now she has no apprehensions about the same. Also Read - It's Awkward! Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh and more celebs will tickle your funny bone