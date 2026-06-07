Malayalam actor Salim Kumar DIES at 56: Cause of death of Satyameva Jayathe star EXPLAINED

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar DIES at 56: After earning popularity through theatre and mimicry, Salim Kumar made his debut in 1997 with film Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam.

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar DIES at 56: Cause of death of Satyameva Jayathe star EXPLAINED

Salim Kumar dies at 56: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar breathed his last following a cardiac arrest in Kochi on June 6. He was 56. Salim Kumar reportedly died at a private hospital in Kochi. This was where he had to be rushed to after he complained of health issues. Salim was given ventilator support before he passed away. “He was initiated on ventilator support, antibiotics, dialysis and other life-saving measures. During the hospital stay, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite maximum possible resuscitative measures, could not be revived,” the medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Saturday night read.

Who was Salim Kumar?

Salim Kumar gained massive recognition through his mimicry and flawless acting chops that were seen in Malayalam cinema’s most unforgettable films, Salim Kumar’s career spanned over three decades. He was seen in over 300 films. He initially won hearts as a comedian, and later, gave several powerful performances. Salim was born on October 9, 1969, at Chittattukara near North Paravur, and worked with troupes including Cochin Kalabhavan before he made his acting debut in 1990s. His first film was Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam (1996).

He managed to cement his place as Malayalam cinema’s most popular comic actors via flawless performances as Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Pulival Kalyanam, Meesha Madhavan, Thommanum Makkalum, Pandippada, Mayavi and Thilakkam. For Achanurangatha Veedu, he bagged Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor in 2005. In 2010, Salim won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu. He also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian for Ayalum Njanum Thammil in 2013.

As a filmmaker, Salim Kumar directed Compartment, Karutha Joothan, and Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam. Karutha Joothan helped him bag the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story. Even though he faced several health issues, nothing stopped him from making public appearances throughout the election season. He also campaigned for VD Satheesan in his home constituency of North Paravur during the Assembly elections.

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