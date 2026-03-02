Malayalam Director Chidambaram Poduval booked in sexual assault case in Kochi

Filmmaker Chidambaram Poduval gained massive popularity for his film Manjummel Boys. The director has been booked for sexual harassment in Kochi.

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram Poduval has been booked in a sexual harassment case in Kochi. Kerala Police told news agency PTI on March 2 that the case of sexual harassment is linked to an alleged incident from 2022. A woman had filed a complaint against the filmmaker, and Ernakulam South Police registered the FIR on March 1. According to officials, Chidambaram has been booked under Sections 74 and Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita. According to police officials, the complainant had recorded his statement before the case was registered. However, Chidambaram has not replied to the allegations. The police officials also stated that a notice will be issued to the popular Malayalam director asking him to appear for questioning.

Also Read Bhairavam and other South Indian movies on friendship you must watch on OTT platforms

Did Chidambaram Poduval trespass into complainant's premises?

Also Read Malayalam cinema faces Rs 700 crore loss in 2024 despite critical acclaim and blockbusters

As reported by Indian Express, cops had stated that the director allegedly entered the complainant's premises and harassed her. The incident had happened about four years back in 2022 in an apartment in Kochi. Police officials confirmed that further action on the case will happen after recording the complainant’s statement who is said to be linked to the film industry, and reviewing all the relevant details.

Also Read 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey praises Malayalam thriller film Manjummel Boys; calls it his favourite movie of the year

Know more about Chidambaram Poduval

Chidambaram Poduval is popular for his second directorial Manjummel Boys. The film had released in 2024, and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. His debut film Jan.E.Man had released in 2021. He is the elder brother of actor Ganapathi, who had co-written Jan.E.Man along with him.

Manjummel Boys is first Malayalam film to enter Rs 200-crore club

Manjummel Boys made history as it emerged as the highest-earning Malayalam film ever. It beat the previous record set by the movie 2018, which featured Jude Anthany Joseph in a key role. Manjummel Boys was successful in earning over Rs 180 crore worldwide. The team took to Instagram to celebrate their achievement.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more