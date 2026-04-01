Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith ARRESTED in attempted sexual assault case following actress's complaint

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith has been arrested in an attempted sexual assault case after a female actor filed a complaint. Police are investigating the allegations, which add to past controversies involving the director.

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged attempted sexual assault, police officials said. The action followed a complaint by a woman actor, who accused the director of trying to sexually assault her during the shooting of a film. According to her statement to the police, Ranjith had asked her to come into a caravan on the set, where the alleged incident took place.

Ranjith was detained from...

Police said Ranjith was detained from Idukki district in Kerala. He is currently being held in Thodupuzha and is expected to be handed over to the Kochi City Police for further investigation.

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The case was officially registered on Monday by the Kochi City Police. After that, the woman actor’s statement was recorded at a Women’s Police Station. Officials added that the entire process, including the registration of the case and the initial investigation, was carried out discreetly to protect those involved.

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Ranjith was earlier involved in...

Ranjith has encountered similar allegations before this present situation. The Justice K Hema Committee report established sexual harassment allegations against him after his name emerged in connection with the report's findings about abuse and misconduct in the Malayalam film industry.

A Bengali actress filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner which resulted in the 2024 case against him. In her email complaint she alleged that Ranjith had behaved inappropriately with her during a meeting related to the 2009 film Paleri Manikyam. She claimed that he had touched her with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the film.

Filmmaker moved Kerala HC seeking...

At that time, Ranjith had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the court later closed his plea after the police informed it that they were considering treating the 2009 allegation as a bailable offence.

The case is now under investigation, and further action will depend on the police's findings.

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