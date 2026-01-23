Malayali actress Ranjini Menon opens up about surviving a stroke: ‘As if a cassette…’

Malayali actress Ranjini Menon recently shared a difficult phase of her life, which is surviving a stroke. Read on to know more.

Ranjini Menon, a popular Malayali actress known for multiple roles as television anchor, actor, director and writer. Recently, the actress opened up about a difficult phase in her life, which forced her to pause, reflect and re-evaluate everything she knew about health and success in life. Just like any other day, Ranjini began her day by getting ready to host Imperma Lecture series at TDM hall in Ernakulam on November 18, 2024. Before leaving her house with Rajagopalan, she just sipped a cup of coffee. An ordinary moment, which became a life-changing moment. It was the beginning a medical emergency, that she never thought of.

As per a report by Manoroma, Ranjini recalled noticing something unusual while drinking the coffee. It began trickling down the right side of her lips. Her sound started changing. Describing the sensation, she said her words felt distorted, ‘as if a cassette was being dragged’. She immediately did not understand what was happening to her. She dismissed the sings at the beginning and chose to carry with her plans. They drove to the venue but the discomfort started increasing. Ranjini tried to talk to her husband but it was unclear. Typing was even difficult for him. She sensed something wrong, but still chose to be part of the programme. Her condition was worsened. Her colleagues thought it might be drop of sugar level. Later, she collapsed. Doctors confirmed that she had a major heart attack along with a stroke. After the incident, the right side of her body is weak, her face tilted and parts of her memory are temporarily affected. She then rushed to Renai Medicity and had to stay many days in ICU. She was moving in and out of consciousness.

Rajini about her learning from near death expereince

While looking back at those days, Ranjini said that every day in the ICU is enough to teach someone the real value of life. Simple things, sunlightm water and breathing without pain, which on new meaning. Her memory was intact, she quietly recited verses that she had known for years. After four days, she moved to a hospital room and later discharged. While staying at Ochira Tapasya Ayurveda Hospital, she spent a month learning how to walk again. Now, Rajini says the experience has humbled her. She has now stepped away from multitasking, embraced self care, and returned to her work with renewed gratitude.

