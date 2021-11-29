Standup comedian Mallika Dua has urged her fans not to speculate or spread rumours of her father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua's death on social media platforms. In a statement issued on Instagram, Mallika said that she will keep everyone updated about her father's health condition and requested fans to let him have his dignity. Also Read - Kusha Kapila and Mallika Dua get chatty about LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse [Exclusive]

"Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU. Fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter," Mallika posted on Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, Mallika had shared that her father Vinod Dua has been hospitalised and battling for his life in the ICU. She said that his condition is beyond critical. She also said that his health has been deteriorating since April and hasn't come to terms with passing of his wife Dr Padmavati Dua due to Covid-19.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika shared.

Earlier this year, Vinod Dua was hospitalised along with his wife with Covid-19. Mallika had shared the news in June that she lost her mother after her long battle with the deadly virus. "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I k now. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life..." she had written.

Since then, Vinod Dua's health has taken a toll and been in and out of hospitals.