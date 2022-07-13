directorial Gehraiyaan featured and Siddhant Chaturvedi's passionate lovemaking scenes which became the talk of the town. Viewers couldn't stop raving about Deepika and Siddhant's intense whirlwind romance. recently said she did all these kinds of intimate and passionate scenes with in their 2004 erotic film Murder. However, she pointed out that people were too narrow-minded to appreciate her back then. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's baby shower's invite is classy and grand; Masaba Gupta to design boho-themed party [Watch]

When Mallika was asked about the new changes that she has seen in the film industry, she said that earlier the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. When she did Murder, she was mentally tortured and people only talked about her body and not her acting. Also Read - Ranveer Singh receives flak for 'forcibly' kissing Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild; netizens call it, ‘borderline assault’

"Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, and Welcome but none talked about my acting,” Mallika told Prabhat Khabar in an interview. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Before Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan; these contemporary actresses stole the show on Karan Johar's chat show

Advertisement

However, Mallika feels that now the time has changed as women are now seen as humans who can be happy or sad, make mistakes and you love them despite all of that. She also said that today's heroines are more confident about their bodies as well.

On the work front, Mallika is gearing up for her upcoming film RK/Rkay which also stars Kubbra Sait, , Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. It is all set to release on July 22.