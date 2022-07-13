Mallika Sherawat compares Murder with Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan: 'I did all that 15 years ago but people were too narrow-minded'

Mallika Sherawat said she did all kinds of intimate and passionate scenes with Emraan Hashmi in their 2004 erotic film Murder which Deepika Padukone did with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. She pointed out that people were too narrow-minded to appreciate her back then.