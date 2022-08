don't shy away from making bold statements, shocking confessions and revealing the ugly side of Bollywood in an unabashed and fearless manner. In her new interview, Mallika exposed the film industry while talking about the existence of casting couch and losing out on projects when she refused to compromise. Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photo shoot: Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and more have also been booked for obscenity

"All the A-lister heroes refused to work with me, because I wouldn’t compromise. It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. I am not that, my personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies. Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film,” Mallika told Hindustan Times. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Aamir Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs caught posing in a weird manner

A couple of weeks ago, Mallika, who is gearing up for her upcoming film RK/Rkay, had said that she did all these kinds of intimate and passionate scenes with in their 2004 erotic film Murder, which did with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the directorial Gehraiyaan. But instead of being appreciated like Deepika, she was subjected to mental torture a section of the industry and the media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours; Mallika Sherawat compares Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan with Murder and more

Advertisement

Earlier, Mallika had spoken about refusing to shoot for a hot song when a producer came to her with a weird sequence. "In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?” she had questioned.