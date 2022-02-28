Mallika Sherawat has all along been one of the hottest ladies in Bollywood, and she sure as hell still got it. The ageless sex symbol has again sent one and all a hot reminder of why she'll forever be a siren. In a new video posted by Mallika Sherawat on her official Instagram handle, the actress can bee seeing doing surya namaskar in nothing but a jungle-printed bikini, giving us an eyeful of both her age-defying figure and jaw-dropping fitness. In another Instagram post, she can be seen posing in her new bikini, underlining how fit and fine she still us. Check out both posts below: Also Read - Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards; can give Gen Z actresses a run for their money and here's proof!

In an earlier interview with BollywoodLife, opened up on how actresses like her are always targetted for doing bold scenes by trolls, but their male costars walk away scot-free. "That's what the patriarchal system is. It's always the women who are always targetted, not the men. Not only in India, but that's all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they an get away with everything, it's like they (those who target) blame the woman for everything. I don't know why, but more so in India, I feel. I also think, the society wasn't evolved, people would think differently. Plus, the media didn't support such scenes (bold scenes) earlier, a certain section of the media. But now, the media is very, very supportive, especially toward women, and even the society has evolved. Actresses now are doing frontal nudity and it's accepted, it's considered very artistic," she said.

Mallika Sherawat, as always, never mincing her words, and righty so.