became the sex siren of Bollywood after she stunned everyone with her bold role in 2004 film Murder alongside . She may have been away from the showbiz for a while now but she always stayed connected with her fans through social media. Many might not know that Mallika faced objections from her family when she had decided to pursue acting as a career. She recently revealed that, in her rebellion against patriarchy, she disowned her father's name and went on to adopt her mother's name Sherawat and moved to Mumbai to follow her dreams. Also Read - ‘Sab kuch dikh raha hai,’ Mallika Sherawat trolled for her backless look in throwback video

Mallika said that her family was appalled by her decision to become an actress. Her father strongly objected to it and said that he would disown her as she will ruin the family name. Mallika was irked at her father's harsh words and decided to drop her last name as an act of rebellion. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Anushka Sharma supports Zakir Khan as he slams Sidharth Shukla’s funeral coverage, Shah Rukh Khan’s pumped-up look from Atlee’s next gets leaked and more

"It was my rebellion against patriarchy because my father said, ‘Ye filmo mein jayegi, parivaar ka naam kharab karegi, main tereko disown karta hoon (She will enter the film industry, she will ruin the family name, I disown you).’ Maine kaha, 'Main tumhara naam hi disown karti hoon. Tum kya mujhe disown karoge. Yes, you're my dad, I respect you, I love you, main apni maa ka naam use karungi (But I'll use my mother's name).' So I used Sherawat, it's my mother's name," Mallika told Bollywood Bubble. Also Read - After Mouni Roy, Mallika Sherawat gets brutally trolled for 'oops moment' where her bra is visible – watch video

On the work front, Mallika will be seen playing the role of Zohra Mehra, a leading and influential TV producer in the web show Nakaab. She said that she relates to the perseverance of her character. She also talked about her perspective on this character being compared with TV czarina .

When asked about the same, Mallika told IANS, "I have immense respect for Ekta and all that she has achieved in what was always a male-dominated industry. And while many may like to compare, my character Zohra is in fact made of a strong fabric, and I can totally relate to her. I started out from scratch and worked hard to reach where I am today."

She added, "All I can say is that it takes a lot of perseverance to make it on your own. As a single woman, it was tough, there are hurdles that you might think you will never be able to cross but eventually you make your way through. Kudos to all the women out there, trying to carve their own path."

Nakaab revolves around cop Aditi Amre (Esha Gupta) who get assigned to a high-profile death case of a prime-time television actress Vibha Dutta (Ankita Chakraborty) who was very close to Zohra Mehra (Mallika Sherawat). Aditi's monotonous life turns upside down when she starts unfolding intricate details about the case. As Aditi embarks on this journey with her senior, Pawan Bisht (Gautam Rode), she discovers a part of her own personality that she never knew existed within her.

The Soumik Sen directorial is all set to release on September 15 on MX Player.