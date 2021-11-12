Malvika Raaj grabbed all the right attention for playing the younger version of 's character Poo in the film . A grown-up Malvika is now back in Bollywood with her upcoming film Squad, which also marks the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor . While Malvika has been training and working on her acting skills since childhood, a sweet gesture from on the sets of K3G has remained with her for a lifetime. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Alpana Buch aka Baa recreate Kajol and Farida Jalal's hilarious scene from K3G – watch the CUTEST video here

"I remember once we were all sitting for lunch on set and Shah Rukh sir was sitting there too. I came in and he actually left his food and got up to meet me. That really touched me and I still remember that till today. People generally don't do that and Shah Rukh sir, being Shah Rukh sir, he is just so amazing and humble," Malvika told Hindustan Times.

Malvika said that she didn't realise how amazing the experience was to share screen space with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, , . "I just took it like, 'Okay, I am a part of this,' and that is because they made me feel like that. Being grounded and so humble, that is one thing I have learnt on the sets of K3G that I will always keep with me. They had a very positive attitude that nobody is small on set, everyone is equal," she said.

She also wishes Kareena watches her debut film and post about it on social media. "Since it is my first film as a leading lady, it would be such a joy for me if she watches the film and post about it on social media. I love her, and am a big fan. People still recall me as a young 'Poo' of 'K3G'. So I am wishing and keeping my fingers crossed if I see a post from Kareena on my film!" she told IANS.

Her upcoming film Squad is shot in Belarus and revolves around saving a child and the tussle between two forces. Asked if her popularity as a child actor helped her to get more film offers now, Malvika said, "No, I think I am starting from scratch because that was one side of me as a child actor people have seen. Now I am a grown-up, I look different, I am learning new skills in acting and working on my craft. This is also the first time I have tried my hand in action. So yes, a lot more to explore and this is just the beginning."

Produced, directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, 'Squad' also features Rinzing Denzongpa, , Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, and Dishita Jain.

Squad releases on November 12 on ZEE5.