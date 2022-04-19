A Twitter user with the ID RetardedHurt asked a bizarre question on the micro-blogging site by sharing a snapshot of 's appearance on , where she gone to promote her recently released film Dasvi along with and . Questioning Nimrat's sartorial choice, the man asked if women wear revealing outfits to entice men further asking about the purpose of showing cleavage. Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Karan Kundrra REACTS to Roka with Tejasswi Prakash, Nakuul Mehta opens up on fan love for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

"Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why?It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please," he tweeted. Netizens were quite irked by the man's question and people took no time to brutally school him in their responses. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh trolled for resuming work 12 days after delivering a baby, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's fun banter over food goes viral and more

Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why?It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage?Please?? pic.twitter.com/wicGJWfqdS — Dewang (@RetardedHurt) April 14, 2022

"The same reason why Men like to flaunt their abs. It's gives a confidence, good feel & nothing wrong in enhancing the god gifted curves," one Twitter user commented. Another one wrote, "A man wears different types of clothes like lungi, dhoti, shorts, pants, jeans, ganji, tee shirts, half sleeve shirt, full sleeve shirt...what is the purpose of those outfits??? First explain that." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Imran Khan's ex-wife says Pakistan's ex-PM should replace Sidhu on the comedy show

Another user asked a counter question on men showing off their bare bodies, "Why do men show there biceps or well toned chest? I guess to attract attention of the others specially of the other gender as a masculine biceps looks good. So same could be said about girls showing cleavages. This could also be done to attract attention of men."

One Twitter user went on to explain, "No one is showing anything. It’s part of a woman’s beauty. That’s pretty normal everywhere in the world except Mughal countries where woman’s bodies have been shamed and abused. Impurity is in the mind only, probably best not to go to london or New York if it bothers you."

A man wears different types of clothes like lungi, dhoti, shorts, pants, jeans, ganji, tee shirts, half sleeve shirt, full sleeve shirt...what is the purpose of those outfits??? First explain that. — Nita Kewl (@Nitzmatazz) April 14, 2022

why do men show there biceps or well toned chest? I guess to attract attention of the others specially of the other gender as a masculine biceps looks good. So same could be said about girls showing cleavages. This could also be done to attract attention of men... — Ankita? (@Ankita_4697) April 14, 2022

No one is showing anything. It’s part of a woman’s beauty. That’s pretty normal everywhere in the world except Mughal countries where woman’s bodies have been shamed and abused. Impurity is in the mind only, probably best not to go to london or New York if it bothers you. ? — Kamya Buch | Return To Nature (@iamkamyabuch) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Nimrat shared how she put on 15 kgs for her new film Dasvi. Nimrat is seen essaying an interesting character of Bimmo, wife of Ganga Ram Chaudhary portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan. "I had time, I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate lots and enjoyed myself," she had said.