Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi starrer CROSSES Rs...; BREAKS all-time Telugu record globally

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: For the Telugu film, Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has been a breath of fresh air. In addition to bringing legendary Chiru back to the big screen, the movie broke a number of box office records. The movie made over ₹225 crore globally and ₹170.64 crore net in India at the end of its first week. According to the producers, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has made over ₹300 crore worldwide in just eight days.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu enjoyed a splendid Sankranthi festive period. The true test of the film began on Monday as it entered the post-festive phase. However, the film triumphed with a 45% drop and ₹9 crore net domestic collection. The domestic collection of the film after eight days is now ₹167 crore net ( ₹200 crore gross). The overseas collection of the film has decreased significantly but it still managed to earn more than $4.5 million in the overseas markets. This increases its worldwide gross to nearly ₹240 crore. The producers of the film assert that the gross is already over ₹300 crore.

MSVP sets new Telugu cinema record

If we exclude pan-Indian films, the film's first week net collection of ₹157.75 crore sets a new record for Telugu cinema. Only bilingual or pan-India films produced in Telugu have only passed this standard. Baahubali 2 earned ₹202 crore net in its first week, while RRR made ₹298 crore. Telugu-only films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Sankranthiki Vastunnam fall behind Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, with week one domestic collections of ₹152 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively.

