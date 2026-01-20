Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi BREAKS his own record, BEATS Godfather’s lifetime earning; mints Rs…

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been doing well at box office. The worldwide collection of the film is said to be Rs 210.75 crore. Read on to know more.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing well at the box office. The film was released in theatres ahead of Sankranthi on January 12, 2026. It stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned more than Rs 165 crore in India, which is considered a significant achievement in itself.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Day-wise Collection

If we talk about the day-wise earnings, the film had earned Rs 9.35 crore from the premiere show itself. The film collected Rs 32.25 crore on its opening day. It collected Rs 18.75 crore on the second day and Rs 19.5 crore on the third day. On the fourth day, the film collected Rs 22 crore, while on the fifth day, it added Rs 19.5 crore. It collected Rs 18.9 crore on the sixth day and Rs 17.65 crore on the seventh day. The film collected Rs 7.21 crore on its opening day. This takes the total domestic collection to Rs 165.11 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu beats Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Even though the film has received mixed reviews from critics, it has surpassed Chiranjeevi's previous films in terms of earnings. His last film, Bholaa Shanka,r earned only Rs. 30.63 crore in India. Acharya earned Rs 56.14 crore, Godfather Rs 74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya Rs 161.06 crore. Compared to all these films, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has proved to be more successful.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's territory-wise earnings

In terms of regional collections, the film has garnered Rs 56 crore from the Nizam region, Rs 23.75 crore from the Ceded region, and Rs 72.25 crore from Andhra Pradesh. 17.50 crore from Karnataka and about Rs. 2.25 crore from Tamil Nadu and Kerala combined. With this, the total collection in India has reached Rs 174.75 crore. The worldwide collection of the film is said to be Rs 210.75 crore.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film revolves around a national security officer named Shankar Vara Prasad, who wants to protect his estranged wife and children and tries to reunite with them. The film also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. Interestingly, the name of the film has been taken from Chiranjeevi's real name, Shivashankar Varaprasad, which makes it even more special for his fans.

