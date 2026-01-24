Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi’s adventure-comedy to become BIGGEST Tollywood film of 2025, earns Rs…; can BEAT OG only if…

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is playing well in theatres; the collections have been consistently maintained. And, with the impressive earnings, the film will soon break Pawan Kalyan's record.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's film has maintained a strong hold at the box office. Even on its 12th day of release, the film showed good momentum in its earnings, allowing it to cross the Rs 180 crore mark. This action-comedy film starring Chiranjeevi has raised high hopes for Tollywood in 2026, especially after the recently released The Raja Saab failed to perform well at the box office. Made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, the film is now close to recovering its production costs.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection

The film was released in theaters on January 12th and had a long 11-day opening week. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, the audience gave the film overwhelming support. As a result, the film earned Rs 179.15 crore at the Indian box office in the first 11 days. On the second Friday, the 12th day, the film collected a net of Rs 2.65 crore, which was about 19.69% less than the 11th day. Despite this, the total net collection has increased to Rs 181.8 crore, while the gross collection is reported to be Rs 214.52 crore. Trade experts believe that the film will continue to progress without any major obstacles in the coming days.

Will Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu be able to OG?

The highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 was Pawan Kalyan's OG, which had a net collection of Rs 194.16 crore. According to current figures, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs to earn just 12.37 crore rupees more to break this record. It is expected that the film will easily achieve this milestone during the weekdays. After this, the film will move towards the 200 crore club, which will be the first 200 crore net collection of Chiranjeevi's career.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It is made under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film features Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in important roles.

