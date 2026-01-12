Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 1: Despite The Raja Saab success, Chiranjeevi-starrer gets MASSIVE response, manages to earn Rs...

The day-one figure of Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will probably be revised upwards, considering the high occupancy experienced in various centres, particularly during the morning and matinee shows.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 1: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu by Megastar Chiranjeev, also starring Nayanthara, premiered last night and was met with a very positive response. Director Anil Ravipudi has once again scored a bull with an entertainer that appeals to the masses. The film was released in theatres today, January 12 and received overwhelming reviews. Besides the powerful word of mouth, the film has also delivered a good impression in the foreign market. In the USA, the movie has passed the barrier of 1 million premiere gross, which is impressive. It is the second movie of Chiranjeevi to earn this at the North American box office.

Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are the producers of the movie under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Enterprises. Harsha Vardhan, Catherine Tresa, Abhinav Gomatam, and Sachin Khedekar are in important roles other than Chiranjeevi. Venkatesh also appears in a cameo role. Bheems Ceciroleo is the composer of the music to the film.

TRENDING NOW

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1

The Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara movie opened with mixed reviews and managed to collect Rs 2.17 crore on its first Monday. The buzz about the film was too clear since early morning. The fans entering theatres with the anticipation of full blown commercial entertainer wasted no time in telling the world about their experience. The film was described by many as a throwback to the vintage Megastar kind of form, with glorification of comic timing, screen presence and mass appeal of Chiranjeevi. The reaction on social media exhibited one thing over and over again, which was that the Boss is back.

The day-one figure will probably be revised upwards, considering the high occupancy experienced in various centres, particularly during the morning and matinee shows.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Early bookings were also important in the solid opening of the film. BookMyShow Ticketing platform was also operating well during the run-up to the release, with more than 2.86 lakh tickets being sold within the past 24 hours to the release. Trade experts observe that this kind of positive word of mouth during premiere shows, coupled with the holiday season, would enable the movie to have a tailing effect in the upcoming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more