Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's film CROSSES Rs...; but The Raja Saab shows...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Makar Sankranthi 2026 film, debuted in theatres on Monday, January 12. Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara have significant parts in the action-comedy, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie opened well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. On its first day, it made around Rs 30 crore. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's earnings surpassed Rs 30 crore with special screenings on Sunday.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office day 1

Sacnilk reports that on the day of its release, the Chiranjeevi film brought in an estimated Rs 28.50 crore. The total revenue for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is now Rs 37.10 crore after the special previews collection of Rs 8.60 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu theatre occupancy

On Monday, its Telugu occupancy rate was 64.66%. The occupancy percentage for morning programs was 48.74%, and it rose to 59.82% for afternoon shows. The occupancy percentage rose to 71.20%, with night performances having the highest occupancy rate at 78.87%.

According to reports, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has collected Rs 44.25 crore worldwide.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Prabhas supporters had great hopes for The Raja Saab to be a successful film. However, it appears that the film is not attracting audiences to the theatres. The horror-comedy grossed Rs 5.4 crore at the box office on Day 4 (the first Monday), according to the Sacnilk report. In India, the film earned Rs 113.4 crore in net revenue.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Chiranjeevi returns to the cinema in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, following Bhola Shankar (2023). MSVPG has received mixed responses from reviewers and audiences alike. While Chiranjeevi has been hailed for his performance, the film has been criticised for its poor script.

