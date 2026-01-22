Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi's film DOMINATES with record-breaking run, crosses Rs...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection: MSVP received price hikes for tickets in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has been screening at regular ticket pricing in the Nizam region since Monday, and it will continue to do so in Andhra Pradesh starting on Thursday.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: In less than ten days since its premiere, Chiranjeevi's latest film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has become the Tollywood star's biggest-grossing film. MSVP is the only clear winner this year when all Tamil and Telugu releases from the Pongal/Sankranthi period are taken into account. On Wednesday, January 21, the film concluded its 10-day run at the box office, surpassing ₹175 crore in India.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection

A few days ago, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu made over ₹300 crore at the global box office. It is doing incredibly well in India, surpassing ₹175 crore on its tenth day. Even though collections have decreased during the week, business is anticipated to increase even more over the next weekend and the Republic Day vacation. Since MSG will have a single run till January 30 and there are no fresh releases in the near future, the movie will continue to do well.

Will MSVP see more footfalls in coming weeks?

MSVP received price hikes for tickets in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has been screening at regular ticket pricing in the Nizam region since Monday, and it will continue to do so in Andhra Pradesh starting on Thursday. Republic Day is coming on Monday, so there will be a long weekend ahead, and the lower ticket prices should increase attendance even further.

MSVP sets new Telugu cinema record

The movie's first-week net collection of ₹157.75 crore establishes a new record for Telugu cinema, excluding pan-Indian movies. Only Telugu-language bilingual or pan-Indian films have met this criterion. RRR made ₹298 crore in its first week, whereas Baahubali 2 made ₹202 crore. With week one domestic collections of ₹152 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively, Telugu-only films like Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy lag behind Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.

