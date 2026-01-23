Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 11: Chiranjeevi’s film sets new MILESTONE, crosses Rs…; will it join Rs 300 crore club?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing consistently well in the theatres. In ten days, the film has collected around Rs 175.85 crore in India.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing consistently well in the theatres. In ten days, the film has collected around Rs 175.85 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, on Thursday, that is on the 11th day of release, the film has collected around Rs 3.15 crore so far. With this, the film has collected Rs 179 crore in total. Despite the slow pace, the film has managed to pull the audience to the theatres. On its tenth day, the film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, grossed Rs 4.2 crore across India. A day before that, the film had earned Rs 5.75 crore on the ninth day, which is clear that the collection has gradually declined. However, it is considered common to happen after the festival.

Is Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Chiranjeevi’s biggest hit?

Despite this, the global performance of the film has been quite strong. The mass entertainer, starring Chiranjeevi, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark over the weekend. Not only this, the film is on its way to become the biggest hit of the actor's career. The biggest reason behind this is the huge love and support of the audience.

The film also achieved a big achievement in its extended first week. In seven days, its worldwide gross had reached Rs 220 crore. A major chunk of the earnings in India came from the Telugu states, where the total gross was around Rs 155 crore. In the coming four to five days, this film can become Chiranjeevi's highest grossing film ever.

Will Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu be able to cross Rs 300 crore?

However, it is too early to say whether the film will be able to join the Rs 300 crore club or not. To reach this milestone, the film will need a very strong run for the next one week. Trade experts believe that if the momentum picks up again over the weekend, this target can also be achieved.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film was released in theatres before Sankranthi on 12 January. The story revolves around a national security officer named Shankara Vara Prasad, who wants to protect his estranged wife and children and tries to reunite with them. The name of the film is taken from Chiranjeevi's real name, Shivashankar Vara Prasad. Recently, Chiranjeevi thanked the fans on X and said that this tremendous success has filled his heart with gratitude, and this victory belongs to the audience, Mega fans, distributors, and the entire team.

