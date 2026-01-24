Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 12: Chiranjeevi’s film continues to BREAK records, earns 10 times more than its production budget

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu witnessed a slight drop in terms of earnings in India on the second Friday but still managed to collect Rs 181.75 crore at the box office.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 12: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu witnessed a slight drop in terms of earnings in India on the second Friday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected Rs 181.75 crore in India, making 2.60 crore on the 12th day. The film collected Rs 179.15 crore in the first week. On Friday, the Telugu occupancy total stood at 22.27%, with morning shows recording 13.88%, afternoon shows 19.51%, evening shows 27.44%, and night shows 28.26%.

What is the budget of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?

The most talked about Mana Shankara is its budget. While it was being said in the industry that the total budget of the film is around Rs 200 crore, director Anil Ravipudi recently clarified that the actual production cost of the film is just between Rs 28 and Rs 30 crore. In an interview, he revealed that the team did not even cross the Rs 30 crore mark. This huge difference also raised the question of how much the actors of the film would have charged. Anil Ravipudi is known for making his economical yet hit films, and this film has also cemented his same image.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Despite releasing on Monday, January 12, the film became the first choice of the audience on the occasion of Sankranthi. Interestingly, Prabhas's big-budget film The Raja Saab failed to meet the expectations of the audience, while Chiranjeevi's film turned out to be the biggest hit of Sankranthi. The film opened to Rs 43 crore in India on its opening day and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office in just 11 days.

Chiranjeevi thanks his fans after the film’s massive success

According to the makers of the film has now earned over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. After the stupendous success, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share an emotional letter for his fans. He wrote on Instagram that this success is due to his fans.

In his words: “Looking at the humongous success of our Film. ‘Mana ShankaravaraPrasad Garu’, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This success belongs to my Telugu audience, my dear beloved Mega Fans, Distributors, the movie team who worked relentlessly for this film and who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theater are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever. This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our HIT MACHINE, Director Anil Ravipudi, Producers Sahu and Sushmita, along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you all have in me. Let’s continue the celebration. Love you all!”

