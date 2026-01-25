Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 13: Chiranjeevi’s film becomes the highest-grossing Telugu film, earns Rs…; surpasses Sye Raa Narasimha

Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu has been released only in the Telugu language; despite this, the film is making waves with its box office collection.

This Sankranti was truly memorable for Chiranjeevi. His family entertainer, Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. The film received immense love from the audience and emerged as the biggest winner of the festival. Director Anil Ravipudi once again proved that his films are loved by the audience on Sankranthi. At the same time, Chiranjeevi has made a great comeback with this film and has strengthened his stardom again.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 13

Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu has shown an increase in the box office collection on the 13th day of its release compared to the 12th day. This increase was seen due to the weekend, which usually benefits the films. However, the Sankranthi holidays are now over, so the film's earnings are entirely dependent on its story, entertainment, and audience response. As per the current trends, the film reportedly made around Rs 4-5 crore in India on the 13th day.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu beats Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

After 13 days, the total India gross collection of Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu has reached about Rs 220 crore. At the same time, the film has done business of about Rs 43 crore overseas. With this, the total worldwide collection of the film has reached about Rs 260 crore. With this, Chiranjeevi has created a new record as the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of his previous big hit, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now it has become the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi's career so far.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu became highest grossing film

Another big thing is that Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu has been released only in the Telugu language. Nowadays, most of the big films are dubbed and released in many languages, but despite this, this film has made a great collection. If we talk about the films released only in the Telugu language, then it has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time. Earlier, the record was held by Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which collected around Rs 251 crore worldwide.

Will Mana Shankara be able to cross the 300 crore mark?

However, despite such a huge success, it seems a little difficult for the film to touch the worldwide figure of Rs 300 crore. Even reaching Rs 275 crore will not be easy. Still, the way the film has performed so far is a big achievement for both Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi.

