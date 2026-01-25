Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 14: Chiranjeevi’s film shows GROWTH, becomes HIGHEST Sankranti grosser; Will it be able to BEAT OG?

On the second Saturday that is. on the 13th day of the release, there was a big jump in the earnings of the film. It collected around Rs 4.25 crore, which is about 60% more than the 12th day's collection of Rs 2.65 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has taken the second weekend by storm at the Indian box office. Starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, the action-comedy is now firmly in its second week after earning well in the first week. On the second Saturday, that is, on the 13th day of the release, there was a big jump in the earnings of the film. On the 13th day, the film collected around Rs 4.25 crore, which is about 60% more than the 12th day's collection of Rs 2.65 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 14

With this spectacular increase, the total net of the film has reached Rs 186.05 crore at the Indian box office, while the gross collection has reached around Rs 219.53 crore. According to reports, on the 14th day, which is the second Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 4.50 crore, which shows a growth of about 12.5 percent from the previous day.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's new records

Based on the earnings so far, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become the fourth-highest-grossing Sankranthi film of Tollywood. On the second Sunday, the film reportedly overtook Venkatesh's Sankranthi Vastanam (Rs 186.97 crore) to reach the third spot. Not only this, in the coming days, the film can also move towards the top position by beating Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (200.98 crore) and Hanuman (201.91 crore).

Will Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu be able to beat OG?

Now all eyes are on the question of whether this film will be able to break the record of Pawan Kalyan's OG. The highest-grossing Telugu film of the year 2025 was OG with a net collection of Rs 194.16 crore. As per the current data, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has to earn just Rs 8-10 crore more to break this record. Trade experts believe that the film will easily cross this figure on weekdays itself.

Mana Shankara to become Chiranjeevi’s biggest hit

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. The film's budget is said to be around Rs 200 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Chiranjeevi's career. If the film enters the 200 crore club, it will be the first 200 crore nett grosser in Chiranjeevi's career.

