Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 16: Chiranjeevi’s film SMASHES records, earns Rs…; is it the BIGGEST blockbuster in Telugu cinema?

The makers have claimed that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has earned more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. Let's take a look at box office collection.

Anil Ravipudi's comedy drama Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released in theaters on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film received a positive response from the audience upon its release. Now, within 15 days, the makers have claimed that the film has earned more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. With this claim, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pawan Kalyan's recent superhit film, They Call Him OG.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s new record

The news was shared on social media by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela's production company Gold Box Entertainments. "When the boss arrives, records surrender," the post read. With this, the makers informed that Chiranjeevi is continuously creating new records, and MSVPG has collected a worldwide gross of more than Rs 358 crore in 15 days. The tweet further reads, “Megastar @KChiruTweets continues his record-breaking spree, setting yet another HISTORIC BENCHMARK in Telugu cinema. ₹358 Crore+ Worldwide Gross in 15 days for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. ALL-TIME REGIONAL INDUSTRY BLOCKBUSTER. An @AnilRavipudi Entertainer.”

TRENDING NOW

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu beats They Call Him OG

According to this claim, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has left behind Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth. OG has grossed Rs 295.22 crore worldwide in its entire theatrical run. In such a situation, Mana Shankar surpassing it in 15 days is considered a big achievement for the makers and proves Chiranjeevi's stardom once again.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 16

However, there seems to be a difference between the trade reports and the makers' figures. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film grossed around Rs 269.50 crore worldwide in 14 days. In such a situation, it seems a little difficult to earn Rs 80-90 crore in a single day. The report by Sacnilk states that the film collected Rs 4.72 crore nett in India on day 15 and Rs 1.16 crore nett on day 16.

After these figures, the total India nett collection of the film in India has reached Rs 198.41 crore. At the same time, on 27 January 2026, the total Telugu occupancy of the film was recorded at 17.89%. The viewership was 13.93 percent in morning shows, 16.79 percent in afternoon shows, 24.04 percent in evening shows, and 16.81 percent in night shows. On the whole, the film is still holding on at the box office, although the pace of collections is gradually decreasing.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more