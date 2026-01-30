Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 18: Chiranjeevi’s comedy drama maintains PACE, earns Rs…; inches closer to…

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu made record breaking collections in the first week of its release and maintained its hold in the second week as well. In the third week, the film continued to maintain its hold at box office.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's new Sankranthi film Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu is performing consistently at the box office. As soon as it entered the 18th day, the film has proved that its craze among the audience still remains. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is getting a good response from the audience. After a strong opening week and a fantastic second week, the film has now reached close to Rs 205 crore at the domestic box office, which is a huge achievement in itself.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 18

The film made record-breaking collections in the first week of its release and maintained its hold in the second week as well. With its entry in the third week, the film showed that its magic is not over yet. According to reports, on the 18th day (Thursday, 29 January 2026), the film has collected around Rs 2 crore in India. With this, the total domestic net collection of the film has reached about Rs 205 crore. This figure is considered a big success for any film, especially after so many days; it is a big thing to have a continuous crowd of viewers.

If we talk about the daily earnings, the film had a great start in the first week and made a strong collection every day. There was a slight drop in the second week, but the film remained stable. There was a jump on the weekend, due to which the total earnings continued to increase rapidly. Even in the third week, the film is earning crores of rupees daily, which proves that the audience is liking the story, acting, and entertainment of the film.

What is making Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu a hit?

Chiranjeevi's star power has emerged as the biggest strength of this film. The film's story and Anil Ravipudi's direction are also being liked by the audience. The balance of family emotions, action and drama makes the film appealing to every section of the audience. That's why the film is doing good business not only in festivals but also on normal days.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s story

The story of the film revolves around a security officer who saves his estranged wife and children from a dangerous ex-cop. During this time, he gets a chance to reunite his broken relationship after six years. This story of security, family, relationships, and emotions touched the heart of the audience.

