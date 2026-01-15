Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi's film is UNSTOPPABLE, to beat The Raja Saab soon?

Chiranjeevi stars in Anil Ravipudi's film as an NIA officer on a journey to reconcile with his estranged family. The Telugu film has received a positive response from spectators, and the South superstar personally met with the filmmaker at his house to express his gratitude for the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 3: The festival of Sankranti has turned out to be quite lucky for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The leading actors of the South, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, portray a couple in the Telugu action comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi who have separation issues. The movie faced little resistance on its second day after the release on January 12; still, the festival of Sankranti and Pongal has helped the film keep its audience on day 3. The film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment and also includes a fun cameo by Venkatesh Daggubati. Here's a look at its day 3 collections.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office day 3

According to preliminary estimates from Sacnilk, on Sankranti, January 14, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu amassed Rs 19.25 crore. The Telugu movie made a grand debut of Rs 32.25 crore on January 12 and was already successful in pre-sales earning Rs 9.35 crore. If the film keeps attracting this much audience before the weekend, it will reach the trend of the Rs 100 crore club in the first week itself. The overall revenue for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is Rs 79.60 crores.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Chiranjeevi stars in Anil Ravipudi's film as an NIA officer on a journey to reconcile with his estranged family. The Telugu film has received a positive response from spectators, and the South superstar personally met with the filmmaker at his house to express his gratitude for the film.

Ravipudi shared a video of the emotional moment and wrote, "Sometimes, words aren’t needed at all."

