Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's film PERFORMS well on first Wednesday, mints Rs...

In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi is accompanied by Nayanthara, whose previous film, Annapoorani, did not perform well at the box office, collecting Rs 4.55 crore net domestically.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 3: The movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, finally released in cinemas on January 12 and was nicely greeted by Chiranjeevi's fans. The film received an initial hit of Rs 8.75 crores through screenings before the official release and Rs 28.75 crores on the first day. However, a decline in revenue was noted on the second day. As Sacnilk reported, on the third day of the movie's run, it collected Rs 19.5 Cr, bringing the total earnings in India to Rs 61.1 crore. Here's a look at its day 3 box office receipts.

Moreover, it is necessary to state that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is also competing with the Prabhas movie, The Raja Saab. The Maruthi Dasari film has already earned Rs 119.48 crore net in India.

TRENDING NOW

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office day 3

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected around Rs 7.79 crore on day 3 (first Wednesday), taking the net total to Rs 68.89 crore. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had an overall 36.76% Telugu Occupancy on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Chiranjeevi's last movie was...

Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi's recently released movie, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh, was a box office failure. The movie made Rs 30.63 net in the nation during its brief two-week theatrical run.

In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the actor is accompanied by Nayanthara, whose previous film, Annapoorani, did not perform well at the box office, collecting Rs 4.55 crore net domestically.

These figures have already been exceeded by both actors, and they are looking forward to a successful first week.

More about MSVP

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi, stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Sharat Saxena.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more