Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara starrer crosses Rs…, SMASHES Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is doing exceptionally well at box office. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of many of Chiranjeevi's previous releases. Read on to know the box office collection of the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: The film earned Rs 9.35 crore at the box office. The film collected Rs 32.25 crore on the first day, Rs 18.75 crore on the second day, and Rs 19.5 crore on the third day. On the fourth day, the film's earnings saw a jump agai,n and it collected around Rs 24.14 crore. So far, the film has collected a total of Rs 103.99 crore net in India. The film's Telugu occupancy stood at around 75.10 per cent on Thursday, indicating strong interest from the audience.

Mana Shankara breaks records of Chiranjeevi’s other films

Though the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it was well-received by the audience. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has surpassed the lifetime collections of many of Chiranjeevi's previous films. His films, Bholaa Shankar, collected Rs 30.63 crore, Acharya Rs 56.14 crore, and Godfather Rs 74.03 crore. Now it remains to be seen whether Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu can surpass the collection of his superhit film Waltair Veerayya, which stands at 161.06 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Vs The Raja Saab

On the other hand, Prabhas's film The Raja Saab is also doing well at the box office but is behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on Thursday earning. The film has collected Rs 124.75 crore on its sixth day in India. On the seventh day, the film collected around Rs 5.65 crore in all languages combined. With this, the total collection of the film has now reached Rs 130.40 crore in India. The figures were reported by the Sacnilk website.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the film also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The story is based on the life of Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who tries to protect and reunite with his estranged wife and children.

