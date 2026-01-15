Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi’s movie shows HUGE growth, beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi starrer film has performed extremely well at the ticket windows. Here is how much it earned till now.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi starrer family thriller movie released in theatres on January 12. The movie, which opened with positive reactions, has been performing well at the ticket windows as well. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad has started marching towards Rs 100 crore. Given the performance of day 4 till morning shows, the film has already earned a good number. It seems the movie might enter the century club after its night shows. If not, then the film is surely going to reach the milestone by Friday.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 6.38 crore on day 4 (till 12 pm). The net collection now stands at Rs 86.23 crore. The film had an overall 52.46 per cent Telugu occupancy in the morning shows on Thursday. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu beats the collection of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, which earned Rs 1.36 crore on Thursday till now.

Day-wise collection of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Day 0: Rs 9.35 crore

Day 1: Rs 32.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 19.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.38 crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The movie is about a security officer who has been protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop. The man sees it as a chance to rebuild a relationship after six years apart. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh Daggubati, Catherine Tresa and VTV Ganesh in key roles. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sushmita Konidela and Sahu Garapati. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT and satellite rights

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad is set to be released on OTT giant Zee5 after its theatrical release. The satellite television rights have acquired by Zee Telugu. The release date will be announced only after the film completes its theatrical run.

Generally, every movie releases on OTT in a 6 to 8 week ticket window after its theatrical debut. However, in this case, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will start streaming after four to six week post theatrical debut.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



