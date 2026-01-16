Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi's film ROARS, crosses Rs...; to beat The Raja Saab soon

On day 7, the Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has minted 5.65 crore (early estimates), taking the net total to 130.40 crore. If the box office trend of the Chiranjeevi starrer goes like this, it will soon catch up or even beat The Raja Saab.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 5: The film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crossed the incredible milestone of ₹100 crores on its fifth day, and thus, the superstar Chiranjeevi keeps ruling the roost. Anil Ravipudi directed and produced the movie, a full-action family drama, which is enjoying the happy hour of Sankranti release. The fifth day’s business has just confirmed it as a blockbuster with four days already backing up the claim with a fantastic net of 103 crores in the Indian market alone.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 5

A report by Sacnilk suggests that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned ₹2.61 crores in India during its fifth day (Friday, January 16, 2026). This revenue brings the film’s total gross revenue in India to an estimated ₹104.46 crores.

What is the plot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?

According to IMDb, the movie's gist reads, “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.”

MSVP cast

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara played the leading roles of the movie; in the supporting cast were Catherine Tresa, Venkatesh Daggubati, VTV Ganesh and Sharat Saxena.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Vs The Raja Saab

On day 7, the Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has minted ₹ 5.65 crore (early estimates), taking the net total to ₹ 130.40 crore. If the box office trend of the Chiranjeevi starrer goes like this, it will soon catch up or even beat The Raja Saab.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release

After its theatrical run, the movie is reportedly going to be available for streaming on ZEE5. Four weeks after its release, it will make its debut.

