Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 6: Chiranjeevi’s film BREAKS records, earns Rs…; BEATS Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released on January 12 is performing well at box office. The film has collected Rs 200 crore worldwide so far. Read on to know more.

Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released on January 12, and it started performing well at the box office as soon as it was released. The film, released on the occasion of Sankranti, received tremendous support from the audience, which had a direct impact on its earnings. The film has collected around Rs 200 crore worldwide so far. The special thing is that even in the first week, there was no major drop in the film's earnings, and it remained strong even on weekdays. In India, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has already crossed the Rs 135 crore mark. Trade experts believe that by the end of the first week, by Sunday, 18 January, the film will easily join the 150 crore club. The film is getting a good response, which clearly indicates audience interest in watching the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 6

In six days of its release, the film has earned a total of Rs 139.85 crore. This figure includes Rs. 9.35 crore from the paid premiere on January 11. According to the report of Saccnilk, on the sixth day, the film made a business of Rs 18.50 crore alone. Talking about the occupancy, the total occupancy of the Telugu version on Saturday was 61.07 percent. The viewership was 40.17 percent in morning shows, 62.38 percent in afternoon shows, 72.15 percent in evening shows, and 69.58 percent in night shows.

What is benefiting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?

The film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. One of the major reasons for this is that no big new Telugu film is releasing till the end of the month. In such a situation, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will have a full opportunity to stay in theaters for a long time and gather a larger audience. Meanwhile, the film has surpassed the earnings of Prabhas's popular horror-comedy film The Raja Saab.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu beats The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab was released on January 9, and in nine days, its collection reached about Rs 136.75 crore. Despite a huge budget of around Rs 400 crore and big promises, the film turned out to be a flop at the box office. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is considered to be Chiranjeevi's tremendous box office comeback. The film comes after the dull performance of his previous film, Bholaa Shankar, and is now inching towards becoming Chiranjeevi's highest grosser of all time, which is also expected to break the record of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Rs 245 crore worldwide).

