ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's film BEATS The ...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's film BEATS The Raja Saab, crosses Rs...

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays Shankara Vara Prasad, an NIA (National Intelligence Agency) agent who is a former intelligence officer defending his family against danger. In the meantime, Nayanthara is thought to be the daughter of Shasirekha, a prosperous merchant.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: January 19, 2026 7:51 AM IST

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's film BEATS The Raja Saab, crosses Rs...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), a recent film by Anil Ravipudi, debuted in cinemas on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The movie has become the highest-grossing movie for main actor Chiranjeevi in just seven days since its premiere. According to the most recent Sacnilk data, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu made ₹17.50 crore on its seventh day of release. Although the figures have slightly decreased from the previous day, when they were at ₹18.9 crore, they have not yet fallen to single digits.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office day 7

The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer collected approx. 157.75 crore on its 7th day (first Sunday). Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had an overall 59.67% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The morning shows saw 45.51% footfall. The afternoon shows an increase to 67.79%, while the evening shows saw a rise even more at 74.95%. However, the night shows saw low occupancy at 50.41%

TRENDING NOW

MSVP vs The Raja Saab

While the Prabhas starrer is on its 10th day, it could only earn ₹ 2.50 crore, taking the total collection to ₹ 139.25. Thus, the film lagged behind Chiranjeevi's film.

About MSVP

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays Shankara Vara Prasad, an NIA (National Intelligence Agency) agent who is a former intelligence officer defending his family against danger. In the meantime, Nayanthara is thought to be the daughter of Shasirekha, a prosperous merchant. The film was well-liked by families since it featured aspects of comedy, drama, and action.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Box Office Collection Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Box Office Day 7 Shankara Vara Prasad Box Office Shankara Vara Prasad Box Office Collection Day 7 Shankara Vara Prasad Box Office Day 7