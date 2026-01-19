Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's film BEATS The Raja Saab, crosses Rs...

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays Shankara Vara Prasad, an NIA (National Intelligence Agency) agent who is a former intelligence officer defending his family against danger. In the meantime, Nayanthara is thought to be the daughter of Shasirekha, a prosperous merchant.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), a recent film by Anil Ravipudi, debuted in cinemas on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The movie has become the highest-grossing movie for main actor Chiranjeevi in just seven days since its premiere. According to the most recent Sacnilk data, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu made ₹17.50 crore on its seventh day of release. Although the figures have slightly decreased from the previous day, when they were at ₹18.9 crore, they have not yet fallen to single digits.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office day 7

The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer collected approx. 157.75 crore on its 7th day (first Sunday). Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had an overall 59.67% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The morning shows saw 45.51% footfall. The afternoon shows an increase to 67.79%, while the evening shows saw a rise even more at 74.95%. However, the night shows saw low occupancy at 50.41%

TRENDING NOW

MSVP vs The Raja Saab

While the Prabhas starrer is on its 10th day, it could only earn ₹ 2.50 crore, taking the total collection to ₹ 139.25. Thus, the film lagged behind Chiranjeevi's film.

About MSVP

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays Shankara Vara Prasad, an NIA (National Intelligence Agency) agent who is a former intelligence officer defending his family against danger. In the meantime, Nayanthara is thought to be the daughter of Shasirekha, a prosperous merchant. The film was well-liked by families since it featured aspects of comedy, drama, and action.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more