Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi’s latest film to become his BIGGEST blockbuster? Comedy drama earns Rs…

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is making waves with her box office collection. The film continued to gain momentum on Sunday as it collected Rs 18.5 crore on the day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's film Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu is doing great at the box office. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is touted to be one of the biggest Sankranthi releases in recent years. In the first week of its release, the film has surpassed the collection of Prabhas's The Raja Saab. Audiences are loving the content related to the film's story, Chiranjeevi's return, and the family emotions of the film. According to a report by trade analyst Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 18.50 crore on Saturday. The film made a stunning opening on Monday, earning Rs. 41.6 crore, including the earnings from the premiere shows. The Sankranthi festival gave a huge benefit to the film, and on Tuesday, it earned about Rs. 18.75 crore. The film collected Rs 19.5 crore on Wednesday, Rs 22 crore on Thursday, and Rs 19.5 crore on Friday.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7

The film continued to gain momentum on Sunday as it collected Rs 18.5 crore on the day. After this, according to the reports, the film added Rs 2.87 crore to the total collection of Rs 142.72 crore. In just six days, the film has crossed the nine-day total collection of The Raja Saab, Rs. 136.75 crore. The film's gross collection in India is said to be around Rs 166.5 crore, while it has earned around Rs 33 crore from overseas. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

What is the cast of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?

The film's star cast is also a big reason for its success. Nayanthara plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Also, Tollywood veteran actor Daggubati Venkatesh has appeared in a special role in the film, which has received a good response from the audience. The film also stars Catherine Tresa and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The performances of all the actors have made the film strong and have especially appealed to the family audience.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to become Chiranjeevi’s biggest blockbuster?

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays the role of a National Security Officer who is separated from his rich wife Nayanthara. The film is a family entertainer with comedy and action. In the film, Chiranjeevi tries to reunite his family, while also facing a threat from a vengeful former police officer. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is proving to be a strong box office comeback for Chiranjeevi and is believed to become his highest-grossing film ever, surpassing the record of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

