Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection day 8: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs...; BEATS his Waltair Veerayya

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection: Besides, the cast also includes Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa. The storyline tells about Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who tries to save his wife and children, who are living apart, and then reunites with them. The title of the film is derived from Chiranjeevi's original name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: The comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has been a success in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film, which features Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in leading roles, has grossed more than ₹165 crores in India alone. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released on January 12 in theatres just before Sankranthi. The movie has been reported to have grossed ₹9.35 crore from its premieres. On its first day, it made ₹32.25 crore, on the second day ₹18.75 crore and on the third day ₹19.5 crore. On the fourth day, it made ₹22 crores, on the fifth day ₹19.5 crores, on the sixth day ₹18.9 crores, and on the seventh day ₹17.65 crores. On the eighth day, the movie was estimated to have made ₹8.00 crore nett in India. It has received a total of ₹165.90 crore nett in India till now.

MSVP beats Chiranjeevi's THESE films

While the film has been a good earner, it has to face criticism as well. It has also surpassed the total number of collections of Chiranjeevi's previous movies. Bholaa Shankar has done the business of ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya has collected ₹56.14 crore; Godfather has collected ₹74.03 crore; and Waltair Veerayya has earned ₹161.06 crore.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film’s synopsis read, “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.” The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.

