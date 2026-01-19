Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 8: Chiranjeevi’s film crosses Rs…; BREAKS Prabhas’ The Raja Saab’s record

Since the opening weekend, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has consistently performed well. Many shows were housefull, and repeat audience also played an important role in increasing the revenue.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has completed its first week in theatres with a great performance. Released on the occasion of Sankranti 2026, the film has done a business of about Rs 222 crore worldwide. The festive holiday rush, Chiranjeevi's strong comeback, and the interest of the family audience made the film a big success at the box office. The film clearly benefited from being released during Sankranthi. The film has a balance of action, comedy, and family drama. Theatres, especially in Telugu-speaking areas, witnessed a good crowd. The strong word-of-mouth and the story seen with the family kept the film's hold, keeping its earnings steady throughout the week.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 8

On the seventh day of release, which was the first Sunday, the film collected Rs 17.5 crore despite a slight dip of 7.41%. The film collected Rs 1.19 crore on its first day. With this, the total earnings in India have reached Rs 158.94 crore. On Monday, the film's overall Telugu occupancy was recorded at 20.17%, which is considered satisfactory on a weekday basis.

On the other hand, Prabhas's film The Raja Saab has managed to earn a total of Rs 139.25 crore in 10 days. Even on the weekend, the film did not show any significant jump, and the latest collection was around Rs 2.50 crore. Its Telugu occupancy on Sunday was 28.37%. According he budget of The Raja Saab is said to be around Rs 400 crore, in comparison to which Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu seems to be a much more profitable deal.

About Mana Shankara

According to trade analysts, the film has become one of the highest-grossing films in the Sankranthi box office season and is counted among the big hits of the year. The film has also received a good response overseas, especially from North America and other international markets.

