Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Day 15: Chiranjeevi's film earns Rs…; BEATS Pawan Kalyan’s OG to become…

Chiranjeevi's film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to perform well at the box office. The film has started its second week with a bang. On Friday, the film collected around Rs. 3.25 crore at the Indian box office, with most of the earnings coming from the Telugu states. With this, the film's total collection in India in 12 days has reached about Rs 204.75 crore. Earlier on Thursday, the film became the highest-grossing Indian film of Chiranjeevi's career and also became his first film to join the 200 crore club. On the 13th day, the film collected Rs 4.25 crore, whereas on the 14th day, it earned around Rs 6.2 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Day 15

The film is getting a good response at the domestic and international levels. In the international market, Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu has so far earned over US $4.45 million, which is about Rs. 40.25 crore in Indian currency. With this, the total worldwide collection of the film has reached around Rs 250 crore. Talking about the 15th day collection, the film earned Rs 4.72 crore. With this, the total stands at Rs 196.97 crore, surpassing Pawan Kalyan’s OG (194.16 crore).

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's hold remains strong

Though it was the second week opening day, it is considered special for Telugu films to earn so much on the 15th day of release. Usually, there is a decline in the earnings of films at this level, but Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has performed better than expected.

On the whole, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has not only emerged as a big film in Chiranjeevi's career but is also proving to be a big achievement for Telugu cinema. The strong storyline, family appeal, and the perfect timing of the festivals are being considered as big reasons for the film's success. The film's earnings are likely to increase further in the coming days, making it one of the biggest Telugu films of the year.

