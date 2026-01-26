Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 14: Chiranjeevi starrer witnesses 60% GROWTH, earns Rs…; still FAILS to BEAT Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu turned out to be a hit film at the box office as it collected a decent amount by earning Rs 192 crores in 14 days.

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing well at the box office. The film collected Rs 192 crore in 14 days. It is an action-comedy film, which has a lot of expectations attached to the Telugu film industry in 2026. The recently released Raja Saab did not do well at the box office; in such a situation, it has come as a relief for Tollywood. The film is progressing at a good pace. Mana Shankara was released in theatres on January 12. After the release, it got a long 11-day opening week, during which the film earned great money.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 14

The film collected a total of Rs. 179.15 crore nett at the Indian Box Office in the first 11 days. Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was well-received by the audience. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Day 12, which was 19.69 per cent less than Day 11. After this, on Saturday, which is the 13th day, the film again gained momentum and collected Rs. 4.25 crore.

TRENDING NOW

On the second Sunday, which is on the 14th day, the film's earnings were even better. On this day, the film earned Rs 6 crore nett, taking the total collection to Rs 192.05 crore. On Sunday, there was a growth of about 60.38 percent, with the total Telugu occupancy of 53.53%.

Mana Shankara fails to beat OG

The highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 was Pawan Kalyan's OG, which collected Rs. 194.16 crore nett. As per the current data, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has to earn just Rs 2 crore more to break this record, which can be easily achieved in the coming weekdays. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more