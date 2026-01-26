Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi’s comedy drama?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti. The film features superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Chiranjeevi's much-awaited festive release, Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, has performed as per expectations at the box office. The film was released in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti. Even before the release, there was a huge buzz about the film, which was largely due to Chiranjeevi's tremendous star power, festival advantage, and strong promotions. After completing two weeks of release, it is now clear that the film has become a big commercial hit and has joined the biggest Telugu films of the Sankranthi season.

Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu OTT release

The film's earnings in the theatre are gradually decreasing, so the focus has shifted to its OTT release. Usually, Telugu films hit the digital platform 4 to 5 weeks after the theatrical release. Reportedly, the film's digital rights have been bought by ZEE5. Considering the exam season and big events like the Cricket World Cup, it is believed that the film can be released on OTT in the third week of February. Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu is expected to be available to stream on ZEE5 around February 12 or 19.

Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu's box office collection

The film had a good start before its release. In the paid preview (Day 0) held on Sunday, the film earned around Rs 9.35 crore, which gave an idea that the film is going to blow up at the box office. The film collected Rs 32.25 crore on Day 1 in India. After an impressive opening on the first day, the film continued to hold strong at the box office throughout the first week. The film has benefited from the festival season, and the weekend collections have been better. According to trade experts, the strong start of the film has largely managed to offset the fall in the second week.

By the end of 14 days, the total nett earning of Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu in India has reached Rs 192.05 crore. This figure in itself tells a big success story of the film. Despite being active in the industry for decades, Chiranjeevi's box office is still intact.





