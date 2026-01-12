Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Chiranjeevi's performance WINS hearts, netizens laud 2nd half, 'Killer and...'

The reactions given about the first half of the movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad were characterised by passable to decent, though it felt a little shaky at the beginning, the movie gradually gets into its rhythm.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: With Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu landing in theatres on January 12 with special premieres a night before, early X (Twitter) responses are coming in — and they are giving a cautiously positive picture to this Sankranthi family entertainer. Those who watched the early shows and premiere releases mostly concur on one fact: Chiranjeevi is back in a place at which he best suits himself. His fluent comic timing, expressive acting, and screen presence were applauded by many of the users who described the movie as a comfortable viewing, with its major driving force being the lead.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X review

The humour shown by Chiranjeevi, light emotional beats and the placement of the songs were constantly cited as strong points. One viewer wrote that the film “starts slow but gets better with Chiru’s energetic performance and trademark timing holding things together.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Review: Very good first half with free-flowing BOSS energy, engaging flow & killer interval block! Second half uneven but smartly saved with hilarious moments. pic.twitter.com/FBHRG8xdU4 — filmyler (@crickaton1) January 12, 2026

Netizens impressed with Nayanthara-Chiranjeevi duo

The romance between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara has not been left behind either. Users found the duo to be successful in an adult family unit, with some commenting on their humorous scenes and emotional dialogue, lighter moments in particular. The screen presence of Nayanthara was termed as being "solid" and "graceful," which gave an emotional touch to the story.

#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru Review.!#Chiranjeevi makes a strong comeback with this Sankranthi entertainer, his character and performance being the major takeaway. The screenplay is filled with fast paced episodes, do not letting the audience grow weary. But the issue is that… pic.twitter.com/XSbgvofR63 — What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) January 11, 2026

Director Anil Ravipudi receives...

Feedback for director Anil Ravipudi was divided but generally favourable. Some users complimented the "Boss at his best" presentation, particularly the opening scene and the hook-step tune, which were described as a "feast for fans," while others thought the comedy only worked in stages and deemed sections of the story predictable.

