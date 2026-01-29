Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 17: Chiranjeevi starrer witnesses DIP, earns Rs…; still manages to cross…

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become one of the most significant films to debut in early 2026. Read on to know it's box office collection.

The Telugu movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become one of the most significant films to debut in early 2026. The family-action film, which features megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubat, had its theatrical release on January 12, 2026. Upon its release, the film received immense love from the audience and proved to be a big hit at the box office.

Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 17

The film performed well in the first week and performed well in the second week as well. According to the report of Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has collected about Rs. 1.16 crore on the 17th day. The film has collected over Rs 200.51 crore in India. The special thing is that this film has become Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film so far, which is considered a big achievement for his career.

Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu plot

The story of the film revolves around Shankar Vara Prasad, played by Chiranjeevi. He is a security officer who protects his estranged wife and children. The twist in the tale comes when a vengeful former police officer goes after them. During this entire struggle, Shankar gets a chance to mend his relationship with his family after six years. The film has action and danger on the one hand, and the depth of emotions, family, and relationships on the other.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a package that has a balance of action, comedy, drama, and emotions. The film has light-hearted humour as well as high-octane action scenes that keep the audience glued to their seats. Apart from this, the complex relationships and emotional conflicts between the family have also been made an important part of the story, which makes the film connect with the audience of all ages.

All about Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara plays a pivotal role in the film, which brings emotional balance to the story. Venkatesh Daggubati and Catherine Tresa also appear in supporting roles and make the film stronger with their presence.

