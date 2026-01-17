Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi’s film shows slight DIP, earns Rs…; still collects 40% more than The Raja Saab

This action-comedy, which was released on the festival of Sankranti, has grabbed a firm position at the box office. The film's profits have been steady right from the start, and the number of viewers is consistent even on weekdays.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again proving that age has no bearing on his stardom. Even at the age of about 70, his new film is getting tremendous love from the audience. Released on the occasion of Sankranti, this action-comedy has made a strong hold at the box office. The film's earnings have been consistent since its release, and despite being a weekday, the crowd did not decrease. This clearly shows that Chiranjeevi's mass appeal is as strong today as it was before.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the initial report of Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs. 18.5 crore on the fifth day. This figure is almost five times more than Prabhas's film, The Raja Saab, on the same day. The Raja Saab earned Rs 4.8 crore on its fifth day, registering a drop of 27%. In comparison, Chiranjeevi's film not only maintained its momentum but also showed a strong trend. In total, the total earnings of the film's earnings so far have reached Rs 120.35 crore.

Trade experts believe that as the first weekend comes closer, the film's earnings will see a further increase. It is expected that the film will soon surpass the total collection of The Raja Saab. The film is getting continuous benefit due to the festival season and family audience, strengthening its performance at the box office in the coming days.

All about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

The story of the film revolves around a former National Security Agency operative, played by Chiranjeevi. He falls in love with Nayanthara and then decides to become a dedicated family man. A long cameo appearance by Daggubati Venkatesh in the film is also being well-received by the audience. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments produce the film.

After the release, director Anil Ravipudi told the press that he received congratulations from many big names in the industry. He said that getting calls from senior filmmakers like K Raghavendra Rao and VV Vinayak was the biggest joy for him. Apart from this, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu also praised by sending messages. Many actors, including Nithiin and Manchu Manoj, wished the film success.

