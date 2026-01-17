Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 6: Chiranjeevi’s film scores BIG on 1st Saturday, earns Rs…; can overtake The Raja Saab only if…

There is a high craze for Chiranjeevi's film among the audience, the benefit of which is clearly visible at the box office. Let's take a look at the box office collection of the film.

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing consistently well at the Indian box office and is soon set to overtake Prabhas' The Raja Saab. According to trade website Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has earned about Rs. 175.25 crore worldwide so far. This includes Rs. 143.25 crore (Gross) from India and Rs.32 crore from overseas. The makers of the film claim that the film has crossed the Rs 226 crore mark in just 5 days. If we talk about Prabhas's film The Raja Saab, then it has done a business of about Rs 188.75 crore worldwide so far. This includes Rs. 155.55 crore (gross) from India and Rs. 33.2 crore from the overseas market. However, considering the current pace, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu may soon overtake Prabhas’ film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 6

On the fifth day of its release in India, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs. 18.5 crore. With this, the total net domestic earnings of the film reached Rs 120.35 crore. The Telugu occupancy of the film on this day was 60.70 per cent, which is considered to be very strong. The film collected Rs 5.05 crore on the first day of its release. The overall Telugu occupancy was recorded at 40.17 per cent on Saturday, which is expected to increase with evening and night shows.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 9

At the same time, the earnings of The Raja Saab now seem to be slowing down a bit. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 3.5 crore in India on its eighth day of release, taking its total net domestic gross to Rs. 133.75 crore. The total occupancy of the film in the Telugu language on this day was 34.88 percent. On the 9th day by 12 pm, the film collected Rs 0.47 crore as reported by Saccnilk. The Raja Saab had an overall 21.77 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday.

All about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Venkatesh in the lead roles. Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment produce the film. The film's performance at the box office continues to be strong due to the strong star cast, gripping storyline, and positive response from the audience.

