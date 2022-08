Yesteryear actress Mandakini, who is known for her debut with 's blockbuster film , recently made a comeback after over two decades with her new music video Maa O Maa. During her media interaction, Mandakini opened up about her popular breastfeeding scene and major cleavage show in Ram Teri Ganga Maili and said that nowadays it is all about sexuality. Also Read - Mandakini, Simi Garewal, Zeenat Aman and more yesteryear Bollywood actresses who dared to go NUDE for their films

"First of all, it was not a breastfeeding scene, it was shot in such a way that it could look like one. If I go on to explain how it was done, it would be too long (a story). The cleavage that is seen on screen, you see so much of it, it is all technically done. But the way skin show is done in today's times, that was nothing. We should not be even talking about it. It (her scene) was also a pure form. Nowadays, it is all about sexuality," Mandakini told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Sridevi vs Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore vs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bindu vs Nora Fatehi – the bikinis have become hotter, but Bollywood actresses looked sexier before

Mandakini also addressed 's last year's revelation that Raj Kapoor wanted to replace her after shooting Ram Teri Ganga Maili for 45 days. She was unaware of this fact and said that she was only aware that 'everyone wanted to take up the role but Raj Kapoor wanted me because he wanted a fresh face.

She also recalled Raj Kapoor saying that he didn't want an established face and that he couldn't think of making pure Ganga with them. Mandakini was undoubtedly Raj Kapoor's discovery. She became the heart-throb of millions as she danced under a waterfall in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, leaving the viewers jaw-dropped.

This is the first time that Mandakini, who became a follower of the Dalai Lama in 1990, and has been a teacher of Tibetan yoga, will be seen in an entertainment product after she quit Bollywood with the 1996 film Zordaar. Maa O Maa features Mandakini with her son Rabbil Thakur, actress Babita Banerjee, and child artistes and .