, sorry but you have no right to live your life in your conditions as women are judged for anything and everything. Sometimes I feel sorry why is this world so harsh for us? WHY? Mandira Bedi who lost the love of her life, a few months ago is slowly recovering in her life as she has kids after her to watch. She is the sole bread earner of the house and a lot more. But she is limited to only fulfilling her responsibilities and not enjoying herself at all, not having friends, cannot party, and especially cannot have a male friend and if she has, she gets badly trolled. Like now!

Mandira Bedi dropped pictures with a male friend as she wished him on his birthday with a caption that shows her bond with him is stronger. " Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What do you mean to me? How long we have known each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup May more happiness, love and success find their way to you. Love you @adimots ".

But to no one's surprise, she got massively trolled. There are such nasty comments on her post that might leave you wondering why even I am a woman or Thank god I am not a woman. Mandira isn't trolled for the first time, during the death of her husband she performed the last rites and people massively criticizsd her for performing the last rights by wearing a pair of jeans and said that how she is making fun of Indian culture and what not? Mandira Bedi is a trooper and she is a classic example of leading her life with utmost dignity. This woman is here to inspire, one piece of advice to all the trolls, live and let live.