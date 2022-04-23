Mangta Hai Kya: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari rules the dance floor with her moves in the new song [Watch Video]

's daughter Palak is going great guns professionally. While her supposed debut with did not take off, she is making waves with her music videos. Bijlee Bijlee was a superhit song, and now she is back with Mangta Hai Kya. The original song is from the movie, Rangeela. It was filmed on and . The new version has and Palak Tiwari. The young lady has shared a video from the dance practice. We can see that Palak Tiwari has dancing chops like her momma. Shweta Tiwari was also known for her dance performances... Also Read - Animal LEAKED Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna spotted in traditional avatar – Watch

Palak Tiwari is slowly trying to enter into the mainstream. Rumours that are she is a part of Bhediya that stars and . The film should release in the next three months or so. Palak Tiwari made her debut with Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. She got many offers to do TV shows as well but the young lady said she needed to finish her education first. Palak Tiwari has been in the news after Ibrahim Ali Khan and she were spotted on a dinner date. She came clean on why she hid her face seeing the paps as her mom would be upset knowing that she had been outside so late.

The young lady has the full support of her mom and dad, . He made reels to promote her song, Bijlee Bijlee. He has said that he wishes to resume work in Mumbai so that he can be close to his daughter. Palak Tiwari is one of the most famous star kids from the TV industry. She already has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.